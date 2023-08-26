Delhi: Illegal scrapping yards of cars and tractors busted, two held

In separate cases, Delhi Police have arrested two owners of illegal scrapping yards.

One arrest was made in the Mundka area while the other in the Nihal Vihar area of West Delhi, said the police.

According to the police, two gas cylinders, gas cutters and several cutting tools used in scrapping the vehicles have been seized. In this regard, a case under section 188 of IPC and 5/15 Environment Act, 1986 was registered at Mundka Police Station.

According to the police, On 24 August secret information regarding the scrapping of stolen vehicles in the Mundka area was received. As per the information, a raid was conducted at Mundka Industrial Area. It was found that several old vehicles were being scrapped with gas cutters and other cutting tools in them.

Photography of the godown was conducted. The permission regarding the license to scrape the vehicles was asked from the owner but it was not available to the owner of the godown. No documents of old vehicles were found with him. The status of the vehicles is being obtained.

It was evident that he was not following the Gazette of India and Transport Department Circular, 2 gas cylinders, several gas cutters and cutting tools were seized from the spot. Information regarding the illegal scraping yard has been shared with SDM Punjabi Bagh and Transport Department, GNTCD, said the police.

Another information On 24 August a special team of Police Station Nihal Vihar was performing beat patrolling duty in the area, When the team reached on Veer Bazar Road, Plot No. 2, Chander Vihar, they found that some old tractors were being scrapped in a scrapping yard with the help of cutting tools, said the police

Photography of the godown was done by the staff. The permission regarding the license to scrape the vehicles was asked from the owner but it was not available to the owner of the scrapping yard. No documents of old tractors were found with him. The status of the vehicles is being obtained, the police said.

According to the police, it was evident that he was not following the Gazette of India and Transport Department Circular, Cutting tools were seized from the spot. Information regarding illegal scraping yards has been shared with SDM Punjabi Bagh and Transport Department, GNTCD. Subsequently, a case U/s 188 IPC and 5/15 Environment Act, 1986 was registered at PS Nihal Vihar. One accused person Devender Singh 55 has been arrested in the case. 15 old tractors and several cutting tools were seized.