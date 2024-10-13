Delhi had 200 good air days during Jan- Oct in last 2 years, says Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the city observed more than 200 good air quality days from January to October during the past two years. During the year 2016,the number of such days stood at 109.

Quoting the Central government agency CPCB, the minister claimed that Delhi’s air remained clean even a day after Dussehra, whereas earlier, the Air Quality Index (AQI) had often dropped into the ‘poor’ category.

The senior AAP leader remarked that winter typically brings pollution across North India, particularly in the national capita. However, he pointed out that despite being the day after Dussehra, when air quality usually deteriorates, Delhi was experiencing clean air.

He however warned that, Monday onwards, if anyone is found spreading dust pollution in Delhi, strict action will be taken against them.

According to the minister, an ‘Anti- Dust Campaign’, started on October 7, is already underway in the capital while all the construction agencies had been informed about the rules in a meeting.

He said that rain plays an important role in improving AQI, and ‘Artificial Rain’ could be an effective solution if pollution increases after Diwali, and informed that he had written to the Union Environment Minister twice, requesting for a joint meeting, but has yet to receive a response. The BJP is also silent on the matter, he remarked.

The Minister has appealed to Delhiites to come forward and report regarding the sources of pollution and also about those who are involved in causing pollution, using the ‘Green Delhi’ app. He claimed that since Arvind Kejriwal’s government came to power in Delhi, awareness regarding pollution amongst the people in the city has increased.