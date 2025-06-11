Delhi govt’s promise to set up water coolers, shade on footpaths unfulfilled: Yadav

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government’s promise to set up 3,000 water coolers, cooling shelters, and shading structures on footpaths, remains unfulfilled as the city is under the grip of extreme heat.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the government, Yadav alleged that the BJP led triple engine government had made many promises and celebrated 100 days in power but the promises remain hollow.

“They had promised to set up water sprinklers to provide relief from dust-laden streets but no water sprinklers of the MCD are seen anywhere. Similarly, the promise of setting up special wards in prominent hospitals to treat heat wave patients, but no such preparation was visible in any of the major Government hospitals in the Capital,” he said.

The former MLA from Badli also alleged that it is a matter of grave concern that the Rekha Gupta Government has failed to establish water coolers on bus stops as people thirst for every drop of water on the streets.

Moreover, Yadav also criticized the government over the Cabinet’s decision to approve the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance, 2025 by calling it a betrayal with the stakeholders.

“Government’s argument that the Ordinance was in the interest of the students is a false claim as with the approval of the Ordinance, private schools are now free to hike fees without prior approval,” he added.