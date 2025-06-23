Delhi govt’s preparedness to tackle monsoon not satisfactory: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday claimed that the preparedness of the BJP government is not enough to tackle the situation of water logging in the national capital in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

He claimed that the Public Works Department (PWD) has again missed its June 15 deadline for completing desilting work of 2, 140, 95 km storm water drains under its control.

He added that according to latest data, only 60.47 per cent of the desilting work of drains under the PWD jurisdiction has been completed, with the MCD and Delhi Jal Board faring no better in cleaning the drains under their charge.

Yadav further claimed that the Rekha Gupta had extended the deadline to June 30 for completing the desilting work, however, the weather department’s prediction of the monsoon arriving on Tuesday; the city is set to witness water logging.

“The pre-monsoon showers last week had flooded the roads and under passes, the hot spots which are prone to water logging and the PWD have also identified 71 hot spots, yet the Government has not done anything to prevent the recurrence of water logging at such places.

Yadav said that CM Rekha Gupta’s comment that “rain is a natural occurrence, it is not as if there is a ‘Tawa’ (hot pan) beneath to make the water evaporate instantly,” was irresponsible and illogical as it only exposed the BJP Government’s unpreparedness to meet the challenges of monsoon, and when the situation goes out of control, they blame the officials instead of taking the responsibility.