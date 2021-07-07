Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’ on Tuesday, which aims to provide social security to Covid-19 affected families as well as financial assistance to the families of the earning members who lost their lives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi.

Under this scheme, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 for each death to the family of the deceased and Rs 2,500 monthly to those families who have lost bread earners, officials said.

“The fourth wave of Covid-19 was very severe. Almost every family was affected by it. A lot of families lost their breadwinners, children became orphans. There’s no one to look after them now. After a lot of discussions with our officers, we decided to launch a scheme to support Covid-19 affected families,” Kejriwal announced.

According to the scheme, in the case of the death of any patient who was Covid-19 positive, either in an institutional setting or at home, an amount of Rs 50,000 would be given as ex-gratia to the family of the deceased.

“No questions would be asked. If the person died because of Corona, the family will receive Rs 50,000,” Kejriwal said.

“Additionally, Rs 2,500 would be given monthly to those families who have lost their breadwinners because of COVID-19. To all those children who were orphaned because of Covid-19, Rs 2500 would be given monthly till they become 25 years old,” he added.

Explaining the application process, Delhi CM said, “There are two options, first: these families can register on the portal themselves, or second: a Delhi government representative will visit the homes of those families who have lost a member because of COVID-19.”

How to apply:

– If the applicant is not registered on e-District Portal of Government of NCT Delhi, the applicant shall register as “New User” on the portal in the Citizen’s Corner using Aadhaar and mobile number.

URL of the portal is www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in

– Thereafter, applicant shall login from “Registered Users Login” using the registration ID and password sent to the registered mobile number.

– Applicant shall read the Eligibility Criteria and Guidelines thoroughly under “Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna” given in the section “How to apply- Eligibility Criteria and Guidelines”

– Eligible person shall select the component of the scheme for which he/she wants to apply for by clicking on the link provided:

Component (A) “Monthly financial assistance to the family of the deceased” and/or Component (B) “One time Ex-gratia payment of Rs. 50,000/- to the family of deceased”

– Applicant shall follow the instructions mentioned therein and fill up the Application form.

– Applicant shall complete the application form in all respects and the information provided shall be accurate

– Applicant shall upload the copy of the supporting documents as mentioned in the application form.

– Applicant shall submit the application by clicking on the submit button.

– In case an applicant is eligible and wants to apply for another component of the scheme, then the applicant shall click on the link of another component accordingly and repeat the above steps.

– Once the application is submitted successfully, a government representative from the office of the SDM shall visit the home of the applicant within a weeks time from the date of submission of application, for verification of the information given by the applicant and further assist in collecting the additional information & documents required (if any) for processing the application.