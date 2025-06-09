Delhi Govt to plant over 70 lakh saplings as CM launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Minister Ashish Sood, launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign from Shalimar Bagh on Monday, with the goal of planting over 70 lakh saplings across the city this year.

The Chief Minister stated that the initiative is not just an environmental drive but also an emotional, cultural, and social commitment—dedicated to our mothers and to Mother Nature.

Advertisement

Emphasizing the need to turn the campaign into a mass movement, she called for active participation from schools, religious and social organizations, and government institutions.

Advertisement

She also referred to the age-old Indian tradition of planting neem, peepal, and banyan trees in household courtyards, highlighting their scientific and ecological importance in restoring environmental balance.

“‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ is not merely a plantation drive—it is a pledge of respect towards our mothers and a responsibility towards the Earth. The Delhi Government is committed to turning this into a people’s movement,” said the Chief Minister.

Echoing her sentiments, Minister Ashish Sood added, “Mothers are the givers of life, and trees are the protectors of life on Earth. When we dedicate a tree in our mother’s name, we make a personal and emotional vow to protect the environment.”

He further shared that the campaign will soon be expanded to other parts of Delhi in the coming weeks to involve more citizens.