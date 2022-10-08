Delhi govt to construct new water filter house at Nangloi

The government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi will construct a new filter house with space-saving technology at Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to ensure 24×7 water supply in the area.

A new project for construction of the new filter house with space-saving technology at Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia recently. The project which will be implemented by the Delhi Jal Board costs Rs 59.7 crore.

The construction of the new filter house will increase the water treatment capacity of the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP). It will be able to treat 10-15 percent more water during the summer season and in case of increased demand for water. This will help in meeting the demand for water supply in different areas of Delhi. At the same time, the issue of water shortage faced by people in the peak summer season will be resolved.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed the officials to complete the work of the new filter house in the stipulated time and ensure all the standards of safety-security and quality are followed with commitment.

Sisodia said, “The Delhi Government is working in a phased manner to replace the old water pipelines in various areas across the national capital, to lay new pipelines, to increase the capacity of various water treatment plants and to provide pure drinking water to all the households”.

“Continuing the work in the same direction, the government has decided to build a new filter house at Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) by using space-saving technology. Under this project, two new pre-settling tanks will be constructed to deal with the problem of silting. In addition, inlet chamber flash mixers, high rate lamella clarifiers and high rate deep beds filters will also be constructed,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has a total of 16 filter beds, out of which most of the filter beds need to be repaired and upgraded urgently. The repair work done by guniting (the process of spraying a mix or mortar or concrete) does not last long, so the Delhi Government has decided to build a new filter house.

Presently, around 44 MGD of water is being treated through existing filter beds from 40 MGD Nangloi WTP. At the same time, the new filter house equipped with modern technology will be designed in such a way that it will be able to take the overload of water usage in the summer season, and will treat about 10-15 per cent more water. It will be efficient enough to take more pollutant load as well.

This filter house with modern technology will take less space and give more output. Chemical storage, preparation and dosing will be done through the existing chemical house and chlorination system to operate the filter beds and clarifiers. The backwash water will be re-circulated using the existing recirculation system. The existing Clarifier Sludge Recycling Plant will also be used to recycle and treat the silt. The testing of raw and treated water will be done in the lab in different phases of water purification.

Sisodia said, various innovative projects like Ammonia Removal Plants and RO Plants to reduce salinity, and Total High Dissolved Solids (TDS) Reduction Plants are being implemented by the Kejriwal government to increase the supply of water. Steps are being taken to increase the WTP capacity with advanced filters and ultra-filtration nets to remove micro-pollutants. The Delhi government will continue to use such innovative technologies in the future to ensure a 24-hour drinking water supply to every household in the national capital so that this target can be achieved at the earliest.