Delhi govt to celebrate ‘Utkal Diwas’ with fervour: CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday emphasised that the national capital of Delhi symbolises the aspirations of people from different states, acknowledging the invaluable contributions made by thousands of families from Odisha to the city’s growth and assuring them of the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring their welfare, security, and empowerment.

Gupta visited Puri Dham in Odisha for the first time since assuming office to pay obeisance to Lord Shri Jagannath. She was accompanied by BJP MP Sambit Patra and Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

She said, “Today, for the first time since assuming the charge of the Delhi Chief Minister, I got the opportunity to visit Puri Dham and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath. On this auspicious day of Amavasya, I prayed for the continued progress of Delhi and the entire country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

On the occasion of ‘Utkal Diwas’ (Odisha Day), she extended warm greetings to all citizens of Odisha and those from the state living in Delhi.

The CM stated that the Delhi government has decided to celebrate ‘Utkal Diwas’ with great enthusiasm, not only to pay tribute to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage but also to reflect and enhance the national capital’s diversity.

Expressing gratitude to the deity, Gupta remarked, “I am deeply thankful to Lord Shri Jagannath for his blessings and for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Delhi.’

Gupta also paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and held a detailed discussion on good governance and mutual cooperation.

The meeting is considered an important step towards further strengthening relations between Odisha and Delhi.