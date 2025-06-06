Delhi govt releases first instalment of funds to all civic bodies of city

The Delhi government on Friday released Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as the first instalment for the smooth functioning and development work of the civic body.

Additionally, Rs 8 crore has been disbursed to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Rs 5.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board.

In another significant step towards development, the government allocated Rs 146 crore in subsidy to the Delhi Jal Board under the Free Drinking Water Scheme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this funding would not only accelerate developmental projects but also help fulfil the vision of a developed Delhi.

The funds released by the Urban Development Department are allocated as part of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) framework.

Sharing further details, Gupta affirmed the government’s commitment to giving local bodies their due share on time. She said, “Our aim is to transform Delhi into a modern and developed capital, and local bodies play a key role in that journey. Keeping that in mind, our government has released the first instalment of funds,”

The chief minister accused the previous governments of being inconsistent in releasing these funds, often allegedly delaying them or disbursing partial amounts.

Gupta added that in contrast, her government is ensuring timely and complete payments so that civic bodies can carry out works without financial hurdles.

This is the first instalment, and the total allocation for financial year 2025-26 stands at Rs 3,282.26 crore for MCD, Rs 32.36 crore for NDMC, and Rs 22.19 crore for the Cantonment Board.

She added, “Our resolve is to reach every lane and every neighbourhood with clean drinking water. This is not merely a slogan, it’s our commitment, and we are working diligently to achieve it.”