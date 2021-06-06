Delhi government on Sunday provided ex-gratia sum for Covid warrior to the family of a frontline warrior who lost his life to the Covid-19 last year.

Delhi’s Revenue Minister, Kailash Gahlot, handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 crore to the family of Jag Parvesh Dagar in Najafgarh. The ex-gratia payment has been approved by the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal in favour of the wife and father of the deceased.

Jag Parvesh Dagar, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, was a lab technician in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurveda Charak Sansthan, Khera Darbar had died of Covid-19 in June 2020. The bereaved family consists of his father, wife and two children. He had joined the service as a lab technician on a contractual basis in 2012.

The Delhi Government last year announced that it will provide Rs. 1 Crore financial assistance to all frontline workers who got infected with Covid while on duty and passed away. Baljit Singh, father of the deceased after receiving the cheque thanked the Minister and the Delhi Government for helping the family in this time of distress.

“We are proud of all the Covid warriors who provided their service in this critical time. It is because of the dedication of these warriors that Delhi was able to fight the pandemic and save lives. I pray to God to give courage to the whole family,” the minister said.