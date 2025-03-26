Delhi govt mandates purchase of medicines from PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra restricting local procurement

Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday announced the approval of the Delhi government’s decision to mandate procurement of medicines from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) instead of relying on local purchases, unless absolutely necessary.

This initiative is in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring cost-effective and high-quality medicines for all citizens of Delhi while promoting transparency in procurement processes.

This move follows the minister’s review meeting on March 6 at the Delhi Secretariat where he had directed all medical superintendents and health officials to take expeditious action towards streamlining medicine procurement through PMBJK under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

The directive emphasized the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an authorized channel partner of PM-Jan Aushadhi Kendras to facilitate seamless procurement across all government hospitals in Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of this move, Dr. Singh stated, “Our government is committed to transforming Delhi’s healthcare services. By prioritizing procurement from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, we ensure transparency, accountability, and affordability in medicine supply.”

In addition to this procurement policy, the Delhi government has also approved the expansion of PM Jan Aushadhi centres with permission given to open these centres in six government hospitals.

The department has also been directed to open several more of these centres soon under the updated PMBJK policy. These centres will provide high-quality, affordable generic medicines to patients, significantly reducing out-of-pocket expenses for families in need. These Jan Aushadhi Centres will also be accessible to local residents in the vicinity of the area.