Delhi govt makes plans to curb pollution but forgets to execute it: Yadav

Taking a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its failure to curb pollution in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the party only makes plans to curb pollution but forgets to execute them.

Recalling that Kejriwal had promised in 2015 to clean the Yamuna in five years, Yadav said subsequently he changed his tack by announcing a six-point action plan in 2021.

He said Kejriwal had also promised to take a dip in the Yamuna after cleaning it, but the river is still engulfed in a thick layer of hazardous waste which, according to experts, is posing a grave health risk to the people ahead of the festival season, he added.

“The state government has spent over Rs 6,856 crore in five years, from 2017 to 21 on cleaning of the Delhi stretch of Yamuna, but all the money seems to have drowned in the drain waters of Delhi without a trace,” the Congress leader said.

He said in the past few days, the city’s AQI has been hovering between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories causing various lung and eye ailments, hence the government cannot escape its accountability by banning firecrackers before Diwali.

“Both AAP and BJP leaders play blame games while children, elderly people, and the public at large suffer from pollution,” he said.