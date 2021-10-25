Delhi govt to kick off “Patakhe nahin, diya jalao” drive on 27 Oct: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will kick off a “Patakhe nahin, diya jalao” drive

on 27 October to create awareness among people about the harmful

effects of bursting crackers.

Announcing this at a press conference on Monday, Delhi Environment

Minister Gopal Rai said 15 teams comprising 157 members in all would

be constituted not only to make people aware of the threat to their

health posed by firecrackers but also to monitor the sale, purchase

and use of such items.

He pointed out that the anti-firecrackers campaign was essential

keeping in view the reports received by the government that the sale

and purchase of fireworks was going on despite the fact that this year

no licence had been issued to anyone for this purpose.

Rai declared, “Anyone found indulging in bursting of firecrackers will

be hauled up under the Explosives Act. Cases have already been

registered against eight such people.”

He also held a meeting in this regard with officials of the Delhi

Police and the Environment Department today.

The Delhi government had banned the manufacturing, sale and use of

firecrackers on 15 September through an announcement made by Chief

Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Imposing the ban, Kejriwal had said that the

step was essential to save human lives.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) also ordered a complete ban on

the sale and use of firecrackers in the city till 1 January, 2022.

