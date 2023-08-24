Delhi govt hosts contest ‘India of My Dream in 2047’ for all schools in national capital

In order to ignite passion among children to articulate their ideas about India in 2047, the Delhi government hosted the contest “India of My Dream in 2047” for all schools in the national capital.

A final event for the contest was held on Thursday at Thyagraj Stadium to celebrate the ideas of children who will be in their youth in 2047. On this occasion, Delhi Education Minister Atishi interacted with students from various schools across Delhi and felicitated the winners of the contest. The contest received a tremendous response from nearly 3.17 lakh students and teachers from all over Delhi.

The “India of My Dreams in 2047” contest was announced for Delhi Government and private school students and teachers. In this contest, students and teachers shared their ideas on the “Changes they wish to see in India of 2047,” “Practices of today that they wish not to see in 2047,” and “What they will do to create India of their dreams in 2047.” Students from classes 6-12 expressed their ideas through writeup, whereas classes Nursery to 5 students expressed themselves through drawing and crafts. For assessment, Nursery to class 12 was divided into 5 cohorts and teachers were in the 6th cohort. The top 5 students from each of the 5 cohorts and the top 5 teachers from the 6th cohort were felicitated by the Delhi Education Minister on Thursday.

The aim of this contest was also to encourage critical thinking, helping students explore the current realities of India as they perceive them and inspiring them to become active participants in shaping India’s destiny. This exercise may promote a discourse that empowers students and nurtures a sense of ownership in shaping the future of India.

Addressing the students during the event, Atishi said, “Congratulations to all the students! I am delighted to witness the confidence with which these students are sharing their ideas for India in 2047. I am confident that with the help of the students gathered here today, we will undoubtedly transform India into a global powerhouse and a leader by 2047.”

The Delhi Education Minister said many students have shared their futuristic visions for India in 2047, whether it’s about ensuring women’s safety, advancing beyond electric vehicles, or achieving food security for all. These ideas highlight that every child who participated in the contest is envisioning a better India for the future, she said.

“I would like to emphasise that if students of such a young age start envisioning the India of 2047 from this moment onward, they will significantly contribute to turning this collective dream into a tangible reality. The younger they start to work on their dreams for India, the faster they will achieve it,” she said.

“Furthermore, I would like to mention that today marks a momentous occasion. Just yesterday evening, India accomplished an extraordinary feat by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the previously untouched south pole of the moon. This achievement is a reason for immense joy as we discuss the path to making India a global leader by 2047,” Atishi said.