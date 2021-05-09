Subhash Chopra, the former president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and former speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Sunday demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government should declare free treatment for Delhiites in private hospitals just like the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

Subhash Chopra, in a tweet, said, “कोरोना और लॉक्डाउन से मिडिल क्लास और गरीब परिवारों पर भारी आर्थिक बोझ पड़ रहा है। जैसे राजस्थान सरकार ने प्राइवेट अस्पताल मे फ्री कोरोना इलाज की घोषणा की हैं,वैसे केजरीवाल सरकार को भी दिल्ली वालों केलिए प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में फ्री इलाज घोषित करना चाहिए। (Middle class and poor families are under heavy economic burden due to Corona and lockdown. Just as the Rajasthan government has announced free Corona treatment in private hospitals, the Kejriwal government should also declare free treatment in private hospitals for Delhiites.)”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to treat Corona-infected patients for free in all private hospitals of the state under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme (Chiranjeevi Yojana). All the eligible families added by the DM of the district will get the benefit of this scheme.

The Rajasthan government started the Chiranjeevi scheme on May 1 and so far more than 22 lakh families have been added to this scheme.