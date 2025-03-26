Delhi govt committed to action, not blame game: Ashish Sood

Delhi’s Minister for Home, Power, and Education Ashish Sood said on Wednesday that the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is committed to real work instead of blame game.

Speaking during question hour in the assembly, he pointed out that the government has presented the most significant budget in barely 33 days of coming to power.

Advertisement

Sood was replying to a question posed by Leader of the Opposition Atishi about the cleanliness of public toilets.

Advertisement

“We don’t believe in pointing fingers, we believe in delivering results. That is why we have presented Delhi’s most significant budget in just 33 days. The truth of AAP’s governance is now evident to the people living in unauthorized colonies,” he asserted.

Sood highlighted the stark reality of the development in unauthorised colonies under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the last decade and emphasized that despite tall promises, the previous government’s track record in the unauthorised colonies has been dismal.

He stated, “In the last 10 years, the AAP managed to construct less than 1 km of roads in a single unauthorized colony. Worse still, only 2 km of sewer lines have been laid per colony in a decade,” he added.