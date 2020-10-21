Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday launched the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign. He appealed to all the residents of Delhi to join the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign as part of the war against pollution.

Rai said that till now Delhi government and various agencies were involved in the war against pollution, today we are reaching out to two crore people of Delhi to participate in this fight. He said that if both the government and the society fight together, then only we will be able to win the fight against pollution in Delhi.

Rai said that if two crore people of Delhi contribute responsibly in this campaign, then vehicle pollution in Delhi can be reduced by 15 to 20 percent.

“Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has launched a war against pollution. Till today all the government agencies were part of this campaign but from today the two crore citizens of Delhi will be part of the war against pollution. Today the Delhi government launched a “red light on, gaadi off” campaign. During this campaign, we want active participation of every citizen and the goal of this campaign is to bring down vehicular pollution.

“This Campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. About one crore vehicles are registered in Delhi, which on an average burns fuel in Delhi for about 15 to 20 minutes per day at the red light. This entire campaign is voluntary, the people of Delhi have to voluntarily join the campaign. I request the people of Delhi today that this entire campaign is on your shoulders,” he said.

Nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been appointed in the ground in collaboration with traffic police at 100 major traffic signals of Delhi. These volunteers will make people aware of this campaign through placards. Their duty has been given in two shifts, the first shift will be from 8 am to 2 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 8 pm.

“On behalf of Delhi government, we have requested all the MPs, MLAs, councillors, trade organizations, industry organizations, officers’ organizations to join this campaign. This campaign will run till 15 November. We are also in touch with Eco Club of Delhi, RWA etc. Let us together explain to our families that the car should be stopped at the red lights in Delhi. We are confident that with people’s participation we will successfully run this campaign and bring down vehicular pollution,” said Rai.

Schedule of the campaign:

1) MLA’s will participate on October 22 at Tilak Marg, Bhagwaan Das Crossing

2) Councillors will participate on October 23 at Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg X-ING

3) MP’s will participate on October 24 at C- Hexagon – Rajpath Crossing Near India Gate.