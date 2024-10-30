Delhi firecracker ban aims to curb pollution during Diwali: Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday emphasized that Diwali, being a festival of lights, should be celebrated by lighting diyas and candles rather than bursting crackers to help prevent pollution.

The AAP leader remarked: “Bursting firecrackers leads to pollution, and pollution affects everyone. By avoiding pollution, we aren’t just benefiting others; we’re also doing ourselves a favor.”The AAP leader remarked: “Bursting firecrackers leads to pollution, and pollution affects everyone. By avoiding pollution, we aren’t just benefiting others; we’re also doing ourselves a favor.”

Responding to a question regarding the firecracker ban at a press conference, Kejriwal said, “We and our young children have to endure the impact of pollution. So, this isn’t a matter of Hindu or Muslim—everyone’s health and life matter,” he appealed.

Advertisement

He added that courts have also highlighted the importance of a firecracker ban due to pollution concerns.

“This is a festival of lights, and we should celebrate it by lighting lamps and candles, not by setting off fireworks,” the AAP chief reiterated.

The Delhi government implemented a ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital in September, extending until January 1, 2025, to control the rise in air pollution during winter.