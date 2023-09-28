Logo

Logo

# Cities

Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum in Nehru Nagar, no casualties

ANI | New Delhi | September 28, 2023 10:25 am

Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum in Nehru Nagar, no casualties

Visuals from Spot (Photo:ANI)

A fire broke out at a slum in Nehru Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to officials four fire tenders came at the the Pratap Camp in Nehru Nagar to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Speaking to ANI, Owner of House Shivani said,” Around 2:30 am fire broke out and spread to the nearby houses. We called the police and fire brigade came and doused the fire. Everyone is safe. Everything kept inside the house has been damaged.”
Fire department said that situation is under control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Delhi

Delhi: 32 students from AFPS clear NDA written exam

Appreciating the efforts of students, Atishi said: "The vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal behind starting AFPS seems to be getting fulfilled within a year. He started the school to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation."