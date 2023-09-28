Delhi: Fire breaks out at slum in Nehru Nagar, no casualties

A fire broke out at a slum in Nehru Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials four fire tenders came at the the Pratap Camp in Nehru Nagar to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to ANI, Owner of House Shivani said,” Around 2:30 am fire broke out and spread to the nearby houses. We called the police and fire brigade came and doused the fire. Everyone is safe. Everything kept inside the house has been damaged.”

Fire department said that situation is under control.

