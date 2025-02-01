Delhi Elections: 8 MLAs resign from AAP; cite loss of faith, lack of internal democracy

With just a few days before the Delhi assembly elections, eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have stepped down from their posts. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

The MLAs in their resignation letter cited ‘significant deviation’ from the values and principles on which the party was founded and accused it of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, and transparency, and exhibiting traits of centralisation, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy.

The MLAs who have resigned include Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan, Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar and Girish Soni from Madipur.

Madan Lal, MLA from the Kasturba constituency, and MLA Bhavna Gaud from the Palam seat resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that they have “lost faith” in AAP and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Rohit Kumar, MLA from Trilokpuri constituency, resigned from all posts and the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, citing “unfulfilled promises” to uplift the Dalit/Valmiki community.

He accused the party of “exploiting” his community for political gain while failing to address issues like ending contract employment and making temporary staff permanent.

Mehraulia, who had supported AAP’s rise to power, expressed disappointment over the suppression of his concerns within the party.

Rajesh Rishi from the Janakpuri constituency resigned from all posts and primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the organization of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, transparency, and accountability.

Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar constituency) said, “The party has deviated from the honest ideology on which the Aam Aadmi Party was formed. I am very sad to see the plight of The Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation.”

Bhupinder Singh Joon from the Bijwasan constituency also resigned from his posts and primary membership. He said the decision was taken after witnessing a “significant deviation” from the values and principles on which the party was founded.

“AAP was envisioned as a transparent, people-centric organization committed to eradicating corruption and fostering ethical governance. However, over time, the party has increasingly exhibited traits of centralisation, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy,” he stated in his letter.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.