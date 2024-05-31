Delhi continues to reel under heat wave

Heat wave conditions prevailed over most parts of Delhi on Friday, with Mungeshpur in the national capital almost touching 50 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mungeshpur recorded maximum temperature at 49.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches above the normal.

The maximum temperature recorded in Narela in the national capital was 49.4 degrees Celsius, nine notches above the normal.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, the premier weather station in Delhi, recorded maximum temperature at 45.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast a dust storm or thunderstorm in the city. It has further said the maximum temperature in Delhi would be around 44 degrees Celsius.