Delhi Congress to organize Jai Hind Yatra in commemoration of Op Sindoor tomorrow

The Delhi unit of Congress will carry out Jai Hind Yatra on Friday to Jantar Mantar to hail the bravehearts of the Indian Army for the execution of Operation Sindoor destroying nine terrorist camps to avenge the gruesome terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir that left 26 dead.

The Yatra was announced after a meeting at the party office here on Thursday in which a resolution was also passed to thank party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for extending support to the military action in the challenging times.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav informed about another resolution to commend the Armed Forces that have successfully carried out Operation Sindoor across the border destroying terrorist hideouts.

Several prominent leaders from the Delhi Congress are expected to take part in the yatra, including Devender Yadav, Anil Choudhary, Haroon Yusuf, Sandeep Dikshit, Ragini Nayak, and Qazi Nizamuddin.

Yadav will flag off the yatra from the Gauri Shankar Mandir in front of Red Fort at 4 pm.