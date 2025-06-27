Delhi Congress to organize anti-drug campaign in all 70 constituencies

Delhi Congress will organize an anti-drug campaign ‘Nashe Ke Virudh Congress Ka Yudh’ in all the 70 constituencies of the national capital on Saturday.

Speaking about the campaign, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav mentioned that after the success of a similar campaign in Badli constituency, the party decided to replicate it in all the constituencies to create awareness against the drug abuse among the youngsters.

Yadav alleged that the incumbent Rekha Gupta government and the previous AAP government failed to address this escalating crisis in the city wherein unemployed youth is increasingly getting addicted to drugs. “We have taken a pledge to rid the city of intoxicants, illegal liquor, and criminal activities that are destroying the future of our youth,” he said.

He also alleged that the triple-engine BJP government has failed to ensure safety and security for the people while the Congress party stands with the people in their fight for a peaceful life as the government has completely neglected their welfare, safety, and security.

“Despite spending Rs 12,000 crore annually on law enforcement, the crime graph continues to rise in the capital, which exposes the governance failures of the present BJP government and the AAP government,” Yadav claimed.