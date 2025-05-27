Delhi Congress pays tributes to former PM Pt Nehru – Architect of modern India

Delhi Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that after the country got Independence from the British rule, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, with his vision and scientific temper, established educational, scientific, technical, medical, industrial, financial, management and social institutions to make the country strong and self reliant and due to this, today India is standing among the most powerful and developing modern nations.

He said that the establishment of premier institutions like the AIIMS, IITs, ISRO, IIMs, Bokaro, Rourkela Steel Plants, and dams like Bhakra Nangal put the country on the path of progress and development.

Yadav said that due to Pandit Nehru’s vision, India has etched its mark in every field with Indians heading big international companies, and the country is hurtling towards becoming a major economic power.