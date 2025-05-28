Delhi Congress organises ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ to honour armed forces

The Delhi Congress, on Wednesday, organised the ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ to honour the bravery the armed forces displayed during Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that the Indian Armed Forces showed their bravery with precision strikes to decimate the terrorist bases inside Pakistan in a quick response to force the enemy to its knees for which the Indian Armed Forces deserved all the accolades.

Speaking at the Sabha, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the Jai Hind Sabha was a message in itself as the forces have always been hailed for their brave acts.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken said that the party called three Congress Working Committee (CWC) meetings in quick succession and passed resolutions to extend full support to the Indian armed forces and the Indian government for their fight to crush terrorism through Operation Sindoor.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi visited Pahalgam and Poonch to meet the victims of terrorist attacks and Pakistan firing while PM Modi neither visited Kashmir nor attended all-party meetings, though he found time to address an election rally in Bihar.