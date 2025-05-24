Delhi Congress launches citywide campaign against drug abuse, rising crime

The Delhi Congress will launch an awareness campaign from Sunday against drug abuse and the rising incidence of crime in the national capital.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that the campaign would begin in the Badli constituency and will subsequently be conducted in every block of the city.

During the campaign, party workers will submit memorandums to the concerned police stations to highlight the surge in crime rates and drug abuse among the youth.

Yadav had earlier written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to raise these issues.

The former MLA from Badli claimed that due to unemployment and the easy availability of drugs, liquor, and other intoxicants, substance abuse among the youth has reached an alarming level in Delhi.

As a consequence, not only have crimes increased, but the lives of thousands of young people and their families have been devastated, he added.

He also alleged that law enforcement agencies have failed to curb the unchecked availability of drugs in the Capital.

This initiative follows a meeting of the district committee, where it was decided that the party would launch the campaign for the greater good of the people and to promote social well-being.

“The Triple Engine BJP Government has woefully failed to control crime and substance abuse, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding several meetings with the Delhi Chief Minister, ministers, and top police officials over the past three months,” Yadav said.