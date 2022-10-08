Delhi Congress demands rollback CNG & PNG price hike

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee demands the rollback of Centre’s decision to hike CNG/PNG prices saying that increase in fuel prices will ruin the festive fervor in the National Capital.

Expressing concern about the price rise, Chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Communications Department and ex-MLA, Anil Bhardwaj said the Modi Government’s decision to hike the CNG and PNG prices by Rs. 3 per kg will not only cause an all-round price rise and ruin the festival season but will also make auto, taxi and goods transport fares unaffordable to the common people.

Demanding the immediate roll back of the CNG and PNG price hike, ex-MLA Bhardwaj said that auto-rickshaw was the preferred mode of transport for most people in Delhi in the absence of a robust public transport system.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of incompetence, he said, the depleted and over-burdened DTC and cluster bus fleet had failed to meet the public transport demand of the people long back due to the failure of the government to add more buses to the DTC fleet.

Addressing people at the Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday he said, “When the Congress Government introduced CNG fuel in public transport in Delhi in 1998, it was with the intention to put public transport on cheap fuel and end the dependence on diesel in a bid to reduce air pollution in Delhi.“

“Ever since the Modi Government came to power at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi, fuel prices have gone up sharply, and with the price of CNG rising as sharply as the prices of petrol and diesel, the price gap between these fuels has been bridged, and the very purpose of introducing CNG on public transport has been defeated,” Anil Bhardwaj added.