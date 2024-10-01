Delhi Congress delegation meets CP over ‘law and order situation’

A delegation of the Delhi Congress led by its president Devender Yadav on Tuesday met the Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora and submitted a memorandum to him over the ” rise in crime incidents” in the city.

After meeting him, , the city Congress chief said that the party delegation brought to the attention of the Commissioner about rising crimes against women, illicit liquor trade and drug menace.

He added that the delegation also took up the traffic congestion issue before the CP, highlighting about the heavy fines imposed on e-rickshaw drivers, which are at times more than their monthly income thus disrupting their livelihood.

Advertisement

He claimed that due to shortage of personnel in the capital, controlling crimes has taken a major hit, which has disturbed the peaceful lives of the people.

Yadav said that not only major crimes have become an everyday occurrence; Delhi has become the most unsafe city for women in India, accounting for 29.04% of total crimes against them. The congress leader further claimed that in 2024 until now, the city reported 1,393 rapes with three victims murdered, 1,354 sexual assaults, 4316 snatchings, 5735 burglaries and 12698 house thefts.