Delhi Congress chief exudes confidence of victory in Badli

As the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections ended on Monday, Delhi Congress President and its nominee from Badli assembly segment, Devender Yadav exuded confidence of his victory.

The Delhi Congress chief carried out a padyatra in ITI JJ clusters, Jahangirpuri along with party leaders — MP Pappu Yadav, Imran Pratap Garhi and Mumtaz Patel — claiming that people have vowed to choose him for building new schools, hospitals, stadia, rebuilding the broken roads, clean drinking water and houses for the poor in the constituency.

He claimed that there is a wave of the Congress in Badli which he experienced during his close interaction with the residents. “The trust and faith of voters will be reflected on the voting day on February 5 when they will vote for the ‘Hand’ symbol to elect him, as people’s antipathy towards the corrupt Kejriwal and the BJP were real, as they yearn for change, and wants to bring back Congress to power,” he added.

