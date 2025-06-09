Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav writes to L-G, slams government over Fee Regulation Bill

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Monday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena regarding the proposed Fee Regulation Bill (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees, 2025), criticizing the government for introducing it without consulting key stakeholders.

Yadav alleged that the government’s claim of having audited 1,600 private schools since coming to power was hard to believe. He added that despite such claims, schools have continued to hike fees, placing a heavy financial burden on parents.

He further claimed that the BJP-led government had ignored the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy (PLCP) of 2014, which mandates that draft bills be made public for at least 30 days to allow for feedback from citizens before being passed.

“No draft of the 2025 Fee Regulation Bill has been released, and parents—who are the major stakeholders—have not been invited to provide input. This omission by the government undermines transparent governance and stakeholder participation,” Yadav stated.

In this context, the former MLA from Badli met with a group of parents affiliated with United Parents’ Voice (UPV) to understand and document their concerns.

Separately, the Congress leader also met with the family of a 9-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted and murdered in Mustafabad, East Delhi.

He offered his condolences and assured the family that he would take up the matter with the Commissioner to ensure swift justice and punishment for the guilty.