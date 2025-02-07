Delhi Cong files complaint with NHRC over ‘inhuman’ deportation of Indians

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the “inhuman treatment” of Indian illegal immigrants deported from the United States.

A delegation from the party’s Legal and Human Rights Department, acting on behalf of Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, met the NHRC Chairperson and submitted a complaint alleging human rights violations by the US.

Advertisement

The complaint stated that “104 Indian immigrants were deported to India on a US military aircraft in an inhumane manner, with their hands and feet shackled.”

Advertisement

The Congress delegation emphasized that these Indian citizens had traveled to the US in search of employment and were neither criminals nor involved in any illegal activities.

They condemned their deportation in a military aircraft under such degrading conditions on a flight lasting over 40 hours, calling it a severe violation of human rights by the US.

The delegation also urged the NHRC chief to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deportation and to issue directives to the Central government to ensure that Indian immigrants are not subjected to humiliation and inhumane treatment in the future, in violation of international laws.