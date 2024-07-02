Delhi Cong delegation meets NHRC over compensation for rain victims

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday informed that a delegation of the senior party leaders met the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and submitted a detailed memorandum, demanding Rs one crore compensation for those who lost their lives in the recent rain-related incidents.

The meeting of the delegation of Delhi Congress with the Rights body came a day after the party demanded Rs one crore compensation for the victims stating that Delhi government’s compensation of Rs 10 lakh was too little.

The members of the delegation included Chairman of the Communications Department and former MLA Anil Bharadwaj and former Delhi minister Mangat Ram Singhal.

The Delhi Congress chief said that “the delegation also demanded penal action against the officials responsible for the fatalities, as they were in reality murders which happened due to the irresponsibility and inability of the Delhi government officials to make advance preparations to tackle rain-related woes and water-logging.”

Yadav claimed that the Commission assured the delegation that it will write to the concerned departments to find out about the lapses and take prompt action against the officials responsible for the tragedies.

The Delhi Congress chief pointed out that the first monsoon downpour had resulted in tragic fatalities, severely impacted traffic movement and submerged the capital.

Yadav asserted these incidents highlight the urgent need to address the persistent issue of water-logging in Delhi.

“It was imperative to implement effective drainage systems and safety measures to prevent deaths due the lapses of the officials,” he added.