Delhi CM vows to find humane solutions to stray cattle issue, improve dairy system

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday affirmed her government’s commitment to find humane solutions to the problem of stray cattle across the national capital and the transformation of the city’s dairies.

Expressing concern over the rising presence of stray cows on the city’s roads, Gupta blamed it on years of negligence and false promises by the previous government.

Taking a dig at the previous ruling dispensation, she remarked that the former chief minister and their ministers never even bothered to visit city’s dairies to inspect the conditions first-hand.

She said the government is focusing on both citizen safety and animal welfare by ensuring proper management, shelter, and care, adding that is also a moral responsibility to ensure that animals shifted from the streets to gaushalas receive the care they deserve.

The CM on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at the Delhi secretariat with representatives of all authorized dairies, gaushala representatives , and senior officials of the MCD and Animal Husbandry Department, which was focused on reviewing the current state of gaushalas operating in the capital, the growing issue of stray cattle, and the dire condition of authorized dairy colonies, with an aim to ensure quick and effective solutions.

She assured of comprehensive steps to ensure sanitation, fodder, medical care, and shelter for animals, and as part of this plan, a review was conducted in the meeting to finalize implementation strategies.

Gupta informed that a budget of Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a state-of-the-art ‘Model Gaushala’ in Delhi, which will be equipped with facilities for cow protection, dairy production, and veterinary care.

The CM alleged that the previous government had betrayed the public and made only false promises. “It is now clear that the condition of the authorized dairies where thousands of cattle are kept is extremely poor. Even after years, these dairies lack basic infrastructure,” she added.

She explained that these dairies do not even have access to drinking water or any other water source, while there were no bio gas plants, drains, sewage systems, or sanitation facilities.

She further said that thousands of people live with their livestock in these dairies, yet the previous government failed to provide a single amenity.

Gupta announced that, considering the current situation, the government will now work on a concrete action plan to find a permanent solution. “Our government’s priority is to ensure that cows do not have to wander the streets, but are given proper space and care,” she said.

Minister Kapil Mishra, who was present in the meeting, stated that previous governments did grave injustice to Delhi’s cattle owners and livestock for years, but now everything for their welfare will be taken up with sincerity and intent to deliver.