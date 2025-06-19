Delhi CM, Tony Blair discuss good governance, development, education reforms

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met former British prime minister Tony Blair as a courtesy call marked by a wide-ranging and meaningful discussions on strengthening democratic institutions, innovation in governance, urban transformation, and education reforms.

Welcoming the foreign dignitary, who is also the founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Rekha Gupta briefed him on the Delhi’s comprehensive development initiatives under the vision of “Viksit Dilli”.

She elaborated on the state government’s citizen-centric approach in modernising public services, enhancing digital governance, improving education and healthcare systems, empowering women, and advancing environmental sustainability.

Blair commended the progressive strides being made in Delhi and expressed keen interest in the national capital’s reforms in school education, green policy innovations, and the use of digital platforms for public service delivery.

He also lauded the Delhi government’s focus on inclusive and technology-driven development.

Gupta has described the interaction as an enriching exchange of ideas and best practices. She highlighted the importance of learning from global experiences and acknowledged the Blair Institute’s role in supporting democratic governance worldwide.

She further stated that the Delhi government and the institute would explore avenues of collaboration to strengthen governance models and build a future-ready, citizen-first capital city.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was also present on the occasion, has shared that the former UK PM showed great interest in the work being done in the city under new BJP- led government.

He said Blair also spoke about various services he is providing through NGOs, and also expressed that he was deeply impressed by the transformative work done in just 100 days.

The minister mentioned that the former PM appreciated the works which include strengthening public healthcare and launching pro-environment drives to impactful welfare schemes that are truly touching lives.