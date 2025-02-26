Delhi CM to propose Bisht’s name for Deputy Speaker on Feb 27

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose the name of BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

Bisht is all set to be elected unanimously as there are no other candidates in the fray for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

According to the list of business for the third day of the first session of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly, two separate motions will be moved for the Election of the Deputy Speaker.

“Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister to move the following motion: “That, Mohan Singh Bisht, a Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.”

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will second the motion.

The second motion will be moved by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and backed by MLA Gajender Singh Yadav.

“Anil Kumar Sharma, Member to move the following motion: “That, Mohan Singh Bisht, a Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.” Gajender Singh Yadav, Member, will second the motion.

BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht won with a margin of more than 17 thousand votes, beating out AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan in the recently held Delhi Assembly polls.

Bisht has been a five time MLA from Karawal Nagar assembly constituency. This is his sixth time, winning the Mustafabad constituency. He has consistently won the assembly elections since 1998 whenever he contested. He only lost once in 2015 to BJP’s Kapil Mishra.

On the third day of the first session of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly there will be discussions under Rule-280 and also there will be further discussion on Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on ‘Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi’ relating to Government of

NCT of Delhi (Report No. 1 of 2024).

The BJP government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had tabled the report in the Assembly on February 25.

The CAG report on previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s 2021-2022 liquor policy which was tabled in Delhi Assembly on Tuesday has revealed that it allegedly led to a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to government exchequer.

The BJP government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy in the Assembly amid thumping of desks by the BJP MLAs in the House.

The scam related to the now-scrapped excise policy was a key issue in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

The CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy is one of the 14 pending CAG reports on the previous AAP government’s performance.