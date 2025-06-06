Delhi CM slams past governments, unveils ‘Arogya Mandir’ for revamped healthcare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday criticized the previous government for failing to deliver on promises related to healthcare infrastructure, alleging that residents of the national capital were misled with empty assurances, while no substantial improvements were made on the ground.

Taking to social media, Gupta stated that the current government has taken a historic step toward realizing the dream of a “Healthy Delhi” through its new initiative, ‘Arogya Mandir.’

Advertisement

In a video shared on her social media handle, Gupta criticized the earlier Mohalla Clinics, calling them “just big photo frames” housed in poorly maintained porta cabins. She asserted that the new Arogya Mandirs will be proper dispensaries or nursing homes, offering real medical assistance with adequate facilities.

Advertisement

According to the Chief Minister, these health centres will be equipped with modern infrastructure and will ensure accessible and quality treatment for all citizens. She also announced that the government plans to set up more than 1,100 Arogya Mandirs to address the healthcare needs of Delhi’s population.

Gupta emphasized that these Arogya Mandirs will not be mere buildings but a symbol of the government’s commitment to building a developed Delhi where healthcare is treated as a true service.

On Wednesday, the CM also stated that the government is working toward achieving a hospital bed ratio of three beds per 1,000 people in Delhi, to ensure that every patient receives timely and convenient medical care.

She pointed out that during a recent meeting on healthcare services, she learned that although the World Health Organization recommends at least two hospital beds per 1,000 people, Delhi currently has only 0.47 beds per 1,000 people.

To address this critical shortfall, the government has started working on increasing bed availability to meet and exceed the WHO standards.

She further added that there is a need for an integrated healthcare system where no ailing individual in Delhi is left untreated, regardless of whether care is provided by a state-run hospital, an MCD facility, or a central government medical institution.

The Delhi government, she said, is also committed to upgrading existing hospitals and constructing new ones that meet the city’s growing healthcare demands.