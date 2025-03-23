Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises inclusive budget, calls for public participation in governance

On the eve of Delhi Budget presentation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to working in alignment with public aspirations, promising that the Budget will cater to all sections of society.

Speaking at an event marking Lord Adityanath’s birth anniversary, CM Gupta emphasized the need for public participation in governance, stating, “The public is supreme in a democracy. Your thoughts and suggestions guide us. Public interest is paramount, and we are committed to continuous improvement and effective implementation. Only with your support and trust can we touch new heights.”

In a social media message on X, the chief minister reiterated that her government’s policies would be shaped by public vision, ensuring inclusivity and welfare-driven governance.

As part of her public engagements, Gupta also attended an event in Malviya Nagar on Martyrs’ Day, where she unveiled the restored bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. She criticized the previous AAP government, accusing it of neglecting Bhagat Singh’s legacy and using his name for political gain. “They never paid attention to the damage caused to Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s bust in this park,” she remarked.

The chief minister further urged Delhiites to actively contribute to nation-building and civic responsibility, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for citizen-led governance. “You should not blame the authorities for poor facilities or lack of sanitation. Just like PM Modi himself wielded the broom, you too can take the lead in cleaning and beautifying the city,” she said.

Focusing on Delhi’s environmental challenges, she encouraged citizens to take responsibility for cleaning the Yamuna, reducing air pollution, and ensuring vehicle emission checks. “Running a polluting vehicle doesn’t just harm others; the toxic fumes will affect you as well,” she warned, calling such actions for societal well-being “true acts of patriotism.”

Ending her speech, Gupta stated, “We do not have to sacrifice our lives for the nation like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, but we must live and serve the nation.”