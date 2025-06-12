Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, leaders condole Ahmedabad air crash

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta among leaders from the national capital offered condolences to the victims of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane that occurred in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff.

The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and support to the victims and their families. “The news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful and shocking. I extend my deepest condolences to all the passengers and their families. I pray to God for the safety of all passengers and a speedy recovery for the injured. In this difficult time, we stand in full solidarity and compassion with all the affected families,” she wrote on X.

Her cabinet colleagues, including Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also expressed grief over the tragedy and offered prayers for the victims and their families.

Taking to the social media platform X, Parvesh Sahib Singh wrote: “The news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God give the grieving families the strength to bear this unbearable loss and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted: “Deeply pained by the news of the Ahmedabad–London flight crash. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families. Waheguru Mehar Karan ”

The tragedy also drew a response from former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who shared a sorrowful message along with a news video showing hospital staff responding to the emergency in the state. “Deeply saddened by the news of the air crash. My prayers are with those affected and their families,” he posted on X.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also expressed shock over the mishap and offered prayers for the safety of the passengers and crew involved in the devastating crash. “The news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely tragic and distressing. I pray for the safety of all passengers and crew members. I also pray to God to give the grieving families the strength to bear this unbearable pain and to grant a speedy recovery to the injured,” Sachdeva wrote.

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, expressed his deepest condolences and called for swift assistance to those affected. “Deeply concerned by the reports of a plane crash in Gujarat’s Meghani Nagar. Praying for the safety of the passengers and everyone in the vicinity. Hope swift response teams are able to reach and assist those affected,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the tragic air crash that has sparked nationwide mourning, the Delhi BJP has postponed several key activities in the city, according to a party official. These include a planned demonstration at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday and a press conference by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj that was scheduled for Friday.