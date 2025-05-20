Delhi CM reiterates her govt’s commitment to sports

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the previous AAP government alleging that it neither prioritized education nor invested meaningfully in sports, leaving players to struggle for basic facilities.

Addressing a gathering at the grand opening of “Delhi Games 2025, she said her government is serious about the future of the youth as the state’s athletes are the pride of the city and the entire nation.

The event marked a significant initiative aimed at encouraging the youth of Delhi and promoting sports across the national capital.

Several dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MP Yogendra Chandolia, President of Delhi Olympics Association Kuldeep Vats, and several others were present at the event.

Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a healthy, active, and empowered India where sports are central to social development. Inspired by this vision, the Delhi government is fully committed to the overall development of sports infrastructure and opportunities across the capital, she added.

Speaking to athletes, coaches, and organizers, the CM emphasized that sports is not merely about physical fitness. It also instils discipline, unity, and teamwork. “Delhi Games 2025 is an important step toward making Delhi a progressive and developed capital. It offers a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and gain national recognition. This initiative will strengthen Delhi’s identity at both national and international levels,” she added.

She said players deserve every facility required to compete at the international level, and the government is working to ensure access to world-class stadiums, advanced training centres, modern sports infrastructure, high-tech equipment, and skilled coaching.

Gupta also emphasized that necessary financial support will be provided to athletes for their development and participation at the state, national, and global levels.

She shared that the government has doubled the sports budget and quadrupled the athlete reward fund compared to the previous government.

The CM urged the youth of Delhi to participate in sports and polish their talent. “Sports not only keeps you fit but also prepares you to face life’s challenges with resilience. Delhi Games 2025 offers a vital platform to showcase your skills and move toward success at national and international levels,” Gupta added.