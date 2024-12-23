Delhi CM reacts to chess star Tania Sachdev’s plea for recognition

Gukesh D’s recent win over defending champion Ding Liren for the FIDE World Chess Championship title has triggered massive celebrations with the youngster being accorded a massive reception on return to Chennai, signalling another boom in the popularity of the sport in the country.

However, the same adulation and recognition has deserted other chess players across the country, with women’s grandmaster and FIDE international master Tania Sachdev, one of the foremost stars of women’s chess in India over the last 15 years, pleading for recognition from the Delhi government on a social media post.

“Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step,” wrote Sachdev.

A three-time champion of the Commonwealth Women’s Chess Championship, Sachdev, who was part of the 2024 Olympiad squad in Budapest, pointed out her disappointment, especially compared to the respect treated towards Gukesh in his home state of Tamil Nadu following his world championship win.

“In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal,” argued Sachdev.

“Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state (government).”

Sachdev occupied board five for the Olympiad gold medallists, part of a team that consisted of Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Vantika Agrawal.

Sachdev also directed her plea to the ruling party in Delhi, tagging the social media accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party, as well as Chief Minister Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal, and asking them to place greater value on the chess players who are produced from the capital. “As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma’am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes.”

Reacting to Sachdev’s post, Delhi CM Atishi said, “Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players.”

“My office will reach out to you and I am really looking forward to hearing your thoughts and suggestions,” she added.