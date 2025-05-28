Delhi CM orders upgrade of PGMS portal for faster grievance redressal

In a move to ensure prompt and effective resolution of public grievances, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the upgradation of the Public Grievance Management System (PGMS) portal.

During a recent meeting, CM Gupta emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming the PGMS portal into one of the most advanced and user-friendly grievance redressal systems in the country.

“To ensure effective governance, all departments must take immediate action to resolve pending complaints,” Gupta stated.

The Chief Minister further directed that the portal be made more accessible to citizens so they can register complaints easily, without encountering technical or procedural difficulties.

The upgraded PGMS platform is expected to integrate modern technological solutions to prioritize and efficiently address complaints.

“If needed, the processes of other effective public grievance systems should be studied and adapted in the interest of the public,” she added.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the revamped PGMS portal, the Chief Minister instructed departments to deploy additional human resources if necessary, so that complaint resolution workflows are not disrupted.

She also encouraged citizens to provide feedback after their complaints are resolved to help the government assess the quality and effectiveness of its services.