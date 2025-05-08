Delhi CM launches QRVs with enhanced fire-fighting to bolsters emergency preparedness

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched measures to bolster the capital’s preparedness for any possible potential emergency that may arise in times to come.

Gupta on Thursday reviewed a demonstration of specially designed ‘Quick Response Vehicles’ (QRVs) at the Delhi secretariat that are focused to enhance the fire-fighting capability across the city, especially in congested areas where it becomes difficult for bigger traditional fire engines to reach.

According to the CM, soon, 100 mini quick response fire vehicles will be deployed specifically for narrow-lane operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta highlighted that Delhi, with its dense population, crowded markets, and slum areas with narrow lanes, at times makes it difficult for fire vehicles to often navigate effectively.

To resolve this issue, demonstration of the QRVs was conducted to showcase how these compact and advanced vehicles can play a crucial role in safeguarding lives and property in such congested areas.

Gupta elaborated on the features of the QRVs, stating that the compact fire and rescue unit has been designed for rapid action during emergencies.

The QRV is equipped with modern technologies like fire suppression systems, water mist, and foam systems, suitable for handling small to medium-scale fires.

It also includes vital rescue equipment such as cutters, spreaders, fire extinguishers, and a rescue kit.

For life-saving support, it carries a stretcher and first aid kit, and features a public announcement system and wireless communication for better coordination during emergencies.

The CM informed that these QRVs can be deployed during urban fires, road accidents, disasters, and large public events. She stated that a total budget of Rs 504 crore had been allocated for the fire services, out of which Rs 110 crore is earmarked for the procurement of new machinery, tools, and advanced equipment.

“Our aim is for the Delhi Fire Service to become not only the most advanced in the country but among the best in the world,” she said.

To further enhance the fire-fighting system, the government is introducing several state-of-the-art resources, including AWT Vehicles, a 32-meter Turntable Ladder and Mini Fire-Fighting Robots.

The CM explained that the AWT Vehicle is fully remote-controlled and equipped with thermal and optical cameras, allowing safe firefighting in high-risk areas while ensuring firefighter safety.

Two such vehicles are currently stationed at Connaught Place and Laxmi Nagar fire stations., she added.

Additionally, the newly added 32-meter Turntable Ladder, mounted on a fire truck and capable of rotating 360 degrees, is designed to extinguish fires in high-rise buildings and rescue people from elevated locations.

On the occasion, Delhi Home Ministeri Ashish Sood stated that to further strengthen and modernize the fire services in the capital, the Delhi government is set to procure 100 new high-tech fire tenders, which will be deployed across various parts of the city.