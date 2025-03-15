Delhi CM highlights brother-sister bond with Minister Parvesh Verma, pledges to fulfill Sahib Singh Verma’s vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that she shares a brother-sister bond with Minister Parvesh Verma, asserting that her government remains committed to building the Delhi as envisioned by Sahib Singh Verma.

After paying tribute to Sahib Singh Verma on his 82nd birth anniversary at his memorial in Mundka village, Gupta remarked that Parvesh Verma could have been made Chief Minister while she served as a minister.

“Today, his daughter is the Chief Minister, and his son (Parvesh Verma) is a Minister. It could have been the other way around, but in our culture, elder sisters are given precedence. We are dedicated to realizing the vision Sahib Singh Verma had for Delhi,” she said.

The Chief Minister also shared a personal memory from her student days, recalling how Sahib Singh Verma had personally congratulated her when she was elected President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

“I consider myself fortunate to carry forward the work he initiated. It is our responsibility to continue developing Delhi and elevate it to greater heights,” she added.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma pledged to fulfill his father’s unfinished dreams and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the city’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My father dedicated his entire life to serving Delhi. Now, it is my responsibility to complete his unfinished projects. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will bring his vision to life and take Delhi forward,” Parvesh Verma stated.

Notably, Verma gained recognition as a ‘giant slayer’ after defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes in the New Delhi Assembly seat during the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sahib Singh Verma was born on March 15, 1943, in Mundka village, Delhi, into a Jat family and began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 1977, he was elected as a member of the Delhi Municipal Corporation on a Janata Party ticket. Later, in 1996, he became the Chief Minister of Delhi and served for over two years.