Delhi CM directs officials to immediately address problems at MAMC campus

Prioritising student welfare and safety, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials concerned to take immediate and concrete measures to address the issues related to Maulana Azad Medical College, after its students highlighted poor conditions of the hostels, shortage of security personnel, and other issues that pose a threat to their safety.

She has asked the officials to submit progress reports every 15 days to ensure regular monitoring and accountability of works, and also said that she will personally visit the MAMC campus to inspect the situation and engage directly with students.

Advertisement

Gupta on Monday held an important meeting at the Delhi secretariat with the students of MAMC, where discussion focused on key concerns such as the dilapidated condition of hostels, campus security, poor lighting, shortage of security personnel, illegal encroachments, and the need to ensure a fear-free environment for students.

Advertisement

Senior officials of the institution’s administration, city’s Health Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and the student union representatives were present during the meeting.

Students highlighted that the lack of adequate lighting during night hours also gives a sense of insecurity inside the campus, while girls raised concerns over the shortage of security guards, insufficient facilities, and an unsafe environment.

Encroachments within the campus were also reported as a daily obstacle for students, they added.

Expressing deep concern over the state of MAMC hostels, CM Gupta stated that the seven hostels built between 1966 and 1990 were designed for only 1,200 students, while around 3,200 students are currently residing there in extremely cramped and substandard conditions with eight beds to a room, shared cupboards, and no provision for basic amenities like study tables.

She termed this situation as gravely concerning and indicative of the severe negligence and lack of accountability on the part of previous governments.

CM Gupta announced several concrete steps, instructing the PWD officials to immediately begin repair and renovation work of the hostels to improve living conditions.

Gupta said that to enhance night-time safety, high-intensity LED street lights will be installed across the campus, and 24×7 CCTV surveillance along with increased deployment of security personnel will strengthen overall security.

As per the CM, a special drive will be launched to ensure smoother movement and a safer environment within the campus. She also directed to expedite plans for an additional hostel which has been pending for a long time.

Gupta reaffirmed that the Delhi government’s top priority is to provide students with a safe, secure, and respectful academic environment.

She said, “We are fully committed to ensuring that every student in Delhi receives a secure and enabling atmosphere. Our government stands with students with transparency, accountability, and sensitivity. Students of prestigious institutions like MAMC are our future, and we will extend every possible support to them,” she added.