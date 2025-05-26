Delhi CM asks officials to accelerate infra development, maintain open communication with public

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials, aimed at reviewing ongoing development schemes and accelerating infrastructure development across the city.

The chairpersons of all the District Development Committees and District Magistrates from across the city were present at the meeting.

Gupta gave clear instructions to the officials to ensure real-time progress at the grassroots level and maintain open communication with the public.

She said that the office of a DM is the face of the government in every district, where maximum public dealing takes place.

The CM has directed the installation of ‘Complaint and Suggestion Boxes’ in all DM, SDM, and Sub-Registrar offices across the city, where citizens will be able to submit written complaints.

The monitoring and evaluation of these complaints will be done directly by the Chief Minister’s Office, ensuring that no complaint is ignored and that action is taken in a time-bound manner.

Gupta announced that ‘Mini Secretariats’ will be established across all districts of Delhi, where citizens will be able to access services such as revenue, public grievances, registration, certificates, and licenses under one roof.

She directed all the District Magistrates to identify suitable land and prepare proposals for these secretariats.

According to the CM, these mini secretariats will serve as a major step toward providing swift and integrated public services at the local level.

CM Gupta emphasised that the true measure of development lies in public satisfaction, transparency and accountability, and these are the government’s foremost priorities.

She also directed the officials concerned to make sure availability of all basic necessities for DDC chairpersons, enabling them for effective redressal of public complaints and issues.

Gupta said, “The objective is to build an administrative system that is transparent, accountable, and citizen-friendly.”

During the meeting, all newly appointed chairpersons shared their perspectives, and there was an in-depth discussion on future development initiatives.

The CM also reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, alleging that the previous government showed severe negligence in addressing public grievances.

The CM claimed that issues never landed at the administration, and even when they did, proper resolutions were often lacking during the previous government’s tenure.

She asserted that the current government is working with utmost commitment in this regard, and negligence will no longer be tolerated.

Gupta also issued clear instructions that attendance of nominated officers from departments concerned will be mandatory in all future DDC meetings, and any officer found absent without valid justification will face disciplinary action.

“Serving the people is our foremost duty, and the entire administrative machinery must be responsive, sensitive, and accountable,” asserted the CM.