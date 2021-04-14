Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said that journalists and media persons deserve and should be given the same treatment and care that is being provided to the Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers who are carrying out their duties in fighting the Corona pandemic and looking after the health, well-being, and treatment of the COVID patients and society as a whole.

He said that the Delhi Government is writing to the Central Government in this regard.

He tweeted, “Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They shud be treated as frontline workers and shud be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard.”

Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They shud be treated as frontline workers and shud be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2021

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Central Government to cancel the CBSE board exams in view of the spike in COVID cases across the country.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams have been postponed and the Class 10 exams have been cancelled, the central government said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other important officials amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.