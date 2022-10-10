Follow Us:
Delhi CM announces waiver on Late Fee of water bill till Dec 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 100 % waiver on Late fees (late payment surcharge)  on outstanding water bills till December 31, 2022. 

SNS | October 10, 2022 5:18 pm

File Photo

Taking to a microblogging site, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, “The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022. That is, you can pay your old outstanding bills without worrying about late fees.”

 

