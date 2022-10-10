Delhi CM announces waiver on Late fee of water bill till Dec 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 100 % waiver on Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills till December 31, 2022.
Taking to a microblogging site, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, “The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022. That is, you can pay your old outstanding bills without worrying about late fees.”
दिल्ली की जनता को पानी के बकाया बिलों से राहत दिलाने के लिए सरकार ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया है. पानी के बकाया बिलों पर लगने वाली लेट फ़ीस( लेट पेमेंट सरचार्ज) 31 दिसंबर 2022 तक के लिए 100% माफ रहेगी. यानि आप बिना लेट फ़ीस की चिंता किए अपने पुराने बकाया बिल भर सकते हैं.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022