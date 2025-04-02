Delhi CM announces comprehensive action plan to combat air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, while addressing the assembly during discussions on the CAG reports on vehicular pollution from the previous regime, said that the present government is working tirelessly to tackle air pollution through various initiatives.

She emphasized that rather than dwelling on the past government’s inaction on vehicular emissions, her focus remains on implementing measures to improve Delhi’s air quality in the future.

Gupta accused the opposition of avoiding meaningful discussions on CAG reports, asserting that those responsible for past policy failures now hesitate to face the consequences of their actions.

The Chief Minister stated that discussions and reports have revealed alleged misuse of funds by the previous government, which resulted in a failure to improve Delhi’s public transport system and air quality.

“To prevent such negligence in the future, our government has been working tirelessly since day one. We prioritize public welfare and ensure every decision is made with the well-being of citizens in mind,” Gupta added.

As part of its action plan, the government has identified key areas that require immediate attention, with the goal of making Delhi a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.

Gupta announced that increasing green cover is a major priority. This year, the government aims to plant 70 lakh new trees across Delhi, involving school children, educational institutions, social organizations, and local committees in this effort.

On improving public transport, she stated that Delhi currently has 6,484 buses in operation, whereas the city requires 11,000 buses. The government is committed to meeting this requirement by 2026.

Regarding the Electric Vehicle Policy, Gupta said that to encourage EV adoption, the government is preparing a policy that will provide incentives to individuals and businesses switching to electric vehicles.

To address traffic congestion and reduce vehicular pollution, she announced that 500 new cameras will be installed at major traffic junctions. These cameras will be integrated with the command and control center for real-time traffic management.

Further, she stated that the capacity of waste-to-energy plants will be increased, and new plants will be established to enhance waste processing efficiency.

Gupta also revealed that six new air quality monitoring stations will be set up to track pollution levels across different parts of the national capital.

A command and control center will be established to oversee pollution control measures, including waste management and air quality monitoring.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Delhi a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.