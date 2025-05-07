Delhi Cabinet passes resolution commending Operation Sindoor

Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Armed forces and PM Narendra Modi’s leadership on the crackdown against the terrorist hideouts in wake of Pahalgam terror attack under operation Sindoor.

“The Council of Ministers, GNCT of Delhi expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadership and support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing Operation Sindoor,” the resolution stated.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi commends the bravery, precision, and patriotism of our Armed Forces for successfully neutralizing the perpetrators of terrorist activities against India,” it added.

Furthermore, the resolution stated that India stands united in the face of terrorism, and this operation is a testament to our strength, unity, and resolve to defend our people and our land.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack got justice due to India’s missile strikes in Pakistan and PoK.

Operation Sindoor – the name given to the operation – is homage to the 26 innocent people killed in Pahalgam, she said.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also lauded PM Modi stating that he enjoys the trust of 140 crore Indians because he did what he said. “Enemy camp pretended to be prepared, but was once again overtaken by the sheer power of the IAF! Kudos to the forces for hitting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and avenging the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by inflicting unforgettable damage to terror masterminds,” Gupta said in a post on X.