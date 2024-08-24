Delhi BJP urges LG to visit Kasturba Gandhi Hospital over poor conditions

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar on Saturday wrote to the Lieutenant Governor and urged him to visit the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital as they claimed that the hospital is in pathetic condition.

In the letter to the LG, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP Media Head, stated details about a power outage at the hospital on August 22, this had to last 1 pm to 4 pm but got extended until 7.45 pm. It resulted in the failure of ICU services, leading to the death of a child on a ventilator.

Additionally, three deliveries were conducted by candlelight due to malfunctioning backup systems, stated the letter.

Earlier on Saturday, a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders, led by Pradesh and Yogita Singh, visited Kasturba Gandhi Hospital to inspect the building and medical infrastructure of the hospital following the reports of the death of a child on ventilator and maternity deliveries taking place in mobile torch light as the hospital faced a major power cut of nine hours three days ago.

During the visit, the delegation inspected the hospital and listened to the problems faced by patients, and the medical staff and noted several infrastructure issues at the hospital.

The same was communicated to the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stating that the building was in a poor state, the lifts are not operating in the maternity department, no maintenance of sanitation and hygiene and the collection of rainwater in the basement of the hospital, said Kapoor.

Furthermore, the saffron party has attributed the deteriorating condition of the hospital to the Delhi government’s denial of funds for proper maintenance. The party has further requested an inquiry into the child’s death and a review of the hospital’s infrastructure.